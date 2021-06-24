Preview: '42nd Street' at MGR 'a perfect show to come roaring out' of pandemic

Several members of the cast of "42nd Street" at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse have performed the show before.
But never like this.
Opening June 30 at the Owasco theater, the Broadway classic will be the first show The Rev Theatre Co. presents to live audiences in almost two years due to COVID-19.
Though on the surface "42nd Street" is about a director trying to stage a show after the Great Depression — and all the hijinks and romance that come with it — something else about the show has been resonating lately with cast members Christopher Carl (Julian Marsh), Cynthia Ferrer (Dorothy Brock) and Jonalyn Saxer (Peggy Sawyer).
As the performers explained during an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday at The Rev's new offices on North Street in Auburn, "42nd Street" is also about recovering from historic adversity.
Carl, Ferrer and Saxer are taking that deeper meaning of the show to heart as they, too, return to the stage after the longest pause of their professional lives. And when playhouse audiences see their first musical in person since the pandemic began, the performers hope they discover their own deeper meaning about the essential power of live theater.
Below is The Citizen's full interview with Carl, Ferrer and Saxer.
Q. What do you think makes "42nd Street" a good show to be reintroducing The Rev to people, reintroducing live theater, coming back after this 15-month layoff?
Saxer: Brett has said this before: It's about creating a show after the Depression, this hard time where nobody has jobs and we've all been at the lowest of the low. They're creating this musical against all odds. There are a lot of speeches about Broadway and the magic of it. About reaching thousands of people, the beauty of live theater and experiencing it in person. I think it's obviously very apropos for what is happening right now. In addition to that, it's also just one of the biggest, most dazzling musicals. Our ensemble is just incredible and these dance numbers are huge. I was watching "Money" earlier and we haven't seen large groups of people doing things in sync and dancing in so long. It's such an energy that is missed. It's like we're busting out with the biggest musical there is.
Ferrer: Absolutely, the joyous content of this show. And who doesn't love tap dancing? Tons of it, that's what this show offers. A great message, coming back from the sadness into the light and seeing that we can all go forward. We can all experience this great feeling of renewal, of setting us onto the right track.
Carl: It's sort of like the definitive musical. It's such a community, not just for everyone on stage, but it's something that everyone in that house and on stage can share together. I think it's a perfect show to come roaring out with. I think it's something that's special to all of us and everyone in the house, too. It's such a loved musical, and I think this is going to be a great new production of it, too.
Ferrer: And I just have to say, for Brett Smock and his company here to have taken this show on as the first show back is extraordinary, and gargantuan. This community is so lucky to have this group. I'm from Los Angeles, and theater was not up and running at all, not even close. There were a couple of outdoor theaters that were just starting to come around and maybe present little concerts. But to take this on with the quickness that they did, and with the love and attention to detail, it's really quite extraordinary.
Q. As a follow-up to that, I wonder if you could tell me about any ways that Brett teased out that element of the show? This social context where it's being presented, coming out of a pandemic where people couldn't be together for so long. Is there anything about the show that tries to call attention to that? Anything else that really makes this production of "42nd Street" stand out from previous ones, in your opinion?
Carl: In my experience, having worked with him before, I find that whenever Brett does a show, he never, ever just does a show because he wants to do the show. There's always some sort of relevance to something that is happening in the world at the moment. I think that he did a lot of heartfelt thinking about what is going to be apropos to be the first show back. And he put those seeds in the minds of his actors to let us see the relevance of the story we're telling and where we're coming from. It almost comes across the footlights, that message in our hearts that we're delivering. Whether or not certain changes are made to the script, or the way a scene is staged, it's more a mindset that he puts in everyone in the cast, really. His speeches at the beginning of any kind of production week are so inspiring and make you think about things that you never thought about before. This could be such a light musical that doesn't have any basis in any kind of reality. But there are so many speeches in the show now that are so much more heartfelt because we've experienced a loss of something. And we're so hungry for it to make its comeback. That in itself is how the show is really going to go over contemporarily.
Saxer: It was such a perfect choice that there was nothing you need to do. One of the first lines you hear before the curtain even goes up is, "We're gonna work again." I've never done this show after the longest period I've ever not only not been employed, but not been able to be employed. I don't think we've ever been able to fully understand what that was like in the Depression until now. Not just that we couldn't get the work, but that the work wasn't even there to get.
The show will go on, somewhat, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse this summer.
Carl: It's almost like you could add a line, "And they're going to be able to see a show again!" And the audience would totally relate to it.
Ferrer: Well, we've all had a chance to reflect. Especially with our industry being hit so hard during the pandemic. Trying to transition into Zoom theater, which is never quite the same because the experience you have with people — this one you have right here — never happens again. This is it, this is the only time you get this. And the audience is so much a part of that. I find that when I'm learning these lines, they are so poignant to me. I have to play a very strong character, but there are times when I find myself really welling up. Brett always asks us to invest in the honesty of every scene, so I think that will translate to the audience and they will feel exactly the same thing we're feeling.
Saxer: I think it's wonderful with this show, because it's a show within a show, essentially the fourth wall is broken. So when we're performing these numbers, we're performing them to an audience. The audience is part of our show, you are there. The numbers that are in (show within the show) "Pretty Lady" are including the audience. One of Peggy's lines is that "Something alive and beautiful can reach thousands of people we've never met before." It's all about that audience being there too, and presenting this for them and with them.
Q: Building off that last question, I wonder if each of you could share a little bit about what the last 15 months have been like for you, and your friends who are performers or fellow professionals in theater. Some of the thoughts you might have had, things you did to keep yourselves busy. I don't know if any of you had plans to be part of The Rev's season last year?
Saxer: One of the biggest things that hit me toward the beginning was being labeled so "non-essential." Everything's slowly coming back, people are finding a way to make it work, sports teams are still able to play. But I think the theater community has been at such a stopping point. There's been Zoom plays and streamed things, but it's really difficult. We as actors and dancers do this because we love it so much. It's so hard and you get so much rejection that the only reason you do it is because you love it. And suddenly there was nothing to do, you couldn't do anything. I ended up teaching a lot, and it was great because I love talking to kids. But as the months went by, all the things I'm talking about are just further and further in the past, further in my memory. But what I love about the theatrical community is — we've never been able to fully stop before and look at the way things are run, the way we treat people, the kinds of rooms we create. So there are a lot of good things that have come out of this pause, to stop and say, "Let this injury fully heal." "Let's talk about the things we've never had time to address before." "Let's take this pause to refresh and listen to each other and create a safe space for everyone in so many different ways." That's just the resilience of show people. Even when there was nothing to do, we still were like, "Let's do something, let's make change." But, I'm not going to lie, it was really hard.
Carl: It really magnified for me the power in gathering as a community. Not just as actors on a stage, but storytelling to an audience, too. Because even as we were all being entertained by Netflix and all the other streaming services — and thank God we had them all. As part of a "non-essential" group of people, what would we have done without entertainment of that sort during the pandemic. But it really was reflective to see just how important our community is, and how much we're needed in our society. How not having it — you feel like there's something empty in your life. And that made me feel like I was part of an important group of people. The storytellers are an important part of our society. We'll come back because we need to come back, we are needed. There are those people who may not think that we're essential, but we're essential for the soul.
After almost two years of intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rev Theatre Co. will once again welcome patrons into the Merry-Go-Rou…
Ferrer: As actors we're very much wrapped up in who we are. We are the theatrical community, we support each other. And when we're not acting, not storytelling, a part of us just doesn't exist. It's a strange thing. You think, "I can handle that." But in a way, you start to feel strangely irrelevant. "Well, what do I do?" "Do I do anything important?" "Maybe I don't really have any skills." You ponder all those things. I was lucky enough to have been hired to do "State Fair" last year, with Christopher. It was the first time I was working for The Rev, and I was excited because this company has been building such a phenomenal buzz about it all over the country and everyone wants to work here. When I got picked, I was thrilled to come here and do that. So it was quite a letdown, and Brett and I exchanged many emails, but you just hold good hope that we will be back. I knew if anybody could get it back, it was going to be Brett. We think that theater is "non-essential," but if you come back to the theater I think it will change your mind. I think you will understand how essential it is after being in front of the television for this long.
Saxer: Something I didn't realize was how much I used and abused theater, and very specifically musical comedy. No matter what mood I'm in when I walk into the theater — I could have had the worst day of my whole life — but we show up to do our jobs. And as an audience member or a participant in the show, you go ahead and try to leave the theater in a worse mood than you came in. Watching a movie at home isn't the same — in one way and out the other. It's such an uplifting thing. Shows like "42nd Street" have always served that purpose, and we've really been missing it.
Q. Any other closing thoughts?
Carl: When I think of "42nd Street" now, as we're rehearsing it post-pandemic, it's actually much deeper than I ever thought it was. Who would have thought? I know its purpose was just a song and dance extravaganza, but there's an underlying, deep meaning to this show that I think all of us are enlightened to, now. And I think everyone in the audience is going to totally get that. That, to me, is thrilling. When you have an old piece like this that's taken on a whole new meaning now. We just had to go through what we went through to get to appreciate it.
Editor's note: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.