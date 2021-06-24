Preview: '42nd Street' at MGR 'a perfect show to come roaring out' of pandemic

Saxer: One of the biggest things that hit me toward the beginning was being labeled so "non-essential." Everything's slowly coming back, people are finding a way to make it work, sports teams are still able to play. But I think the theater community has been at such a stopping point. There's been Zoom plays and streamed things, but it's really difficult. We as actors and dancers do this because we love it so much. It's so hard and you get so much rejection that the only reason you do it is because you love it. And suddenly there was nothing to do, you couldn't do anything. I ended up teaching a lot, and it was great because I love talking to kids. But as the months went by, all the things I'm talking about are just further and further in the past, further in my memory. But what I love about the theatrical community is — we've never been able to fully stop before and look at the way things are run, the way we treat people, the kinds of rooms we create. So there are a lot of good things that have come out of this pause, to stop and say, "Let this injury fully heal." "Let's talk about the things we've never had time to address before." "Let's take this pause to refresh and listen to each other and create a safe space for everyone in so many different ways." That's just the resilience of show people. Even when there was nothing to do, we still were like, "Let's do something, let's make change." But, I'm not going to lie, it was really hard.