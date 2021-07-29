Preview: 'Footloose' at Merry-Go-Round mixes '80s music, timeless message

The listening and learning that McCormack does, along with the rest of the rural community of Bomont, makes "Footloose" as timely now as it was in 1984, said Alec Michael Ryan, who plays Willard.

As the show begins, the community is divided over the amount of freedom it should allow its children due to a car accident that killed four of them years prior. Led by the Rev. Shaw Moore (Christopher Swan), father of one of those four children, Bomont outlaws alcohol, drugs and dancing as a result. But once McCormick arrives in town, and is joined by Willard as well as Moore's equally rebellious daughter, Ariel (Hannah Hunt), the children challenge their elders by organizing a senior prom. They find an ally in Moore's wife, Vi (Julie Cardia), who tries to appeal to her husband's humanity.

Those who've seen "Footloose" on screen or stage may associate the story with the '80s, from its loud fashion to the crooning of Kenny Loggins on the title song.

But Ryan believes the heart of that story — a community in conflict — isn't nearly as dated.

"That's the goal for the community, to realize we're actually better as a team and we can help each other get through this as opposed to everyone going in their own corner and not talking," he said.