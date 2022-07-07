Preview: 'Hunchback' brings incredible voices, inclusivity to Merry-Go-Round

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is known as a novel and a movie, but not so much as a musical.

Brett Smock is aware of that. But the producing artistic director of The Rev Theatre Company, who's directing the musical at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse beginning July 13, believes those who take a chance on it "will be blown away." The musical will see one of the largest companies to ever take the Owasco stage tell a story of togetherness at a time when audiences could truly use it, he said.

"It celebrates inclusivity, community and what it means to be 'other than,'" Smock told The Citizen. "How those things separate us, but they should unite us."

First performed in 1999, the musical combines the story of Victor Hugo's 1831 novel and songs from the 1996 Disney movie of the same name. The songs were written by Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and Steven Schwartz ("Wicked," "Enchanted"). So if audiences don't know "Hunchback" as a musical, Smock said, they should at least know the vaunted names who created it.

Like the novel and movie, the musical centers on young Quasimodo, the bell-ringer at the titular Parisian cathedral whose physical disability confines him to a life of isolation there. He'll be portrayed in The Rev's production by Alex Prakken and, on select weekday matinees, Jonathan Cobrda. Smock said the company cast two performers for the role because of its intense physical requirements.

"We were looking for someone who could capture the innocence and boyishness of Quasimodo, but also sustain the theatrical physicalization of being disabled," Smock said. "It's a very challenging thing."

Other principals in the show are Randall Dodge as the self-righteous Frollo, Jisel Soleil Ayon as the determined Gypsy Esmeralda, Sean Thompson as the guard captain Phoebus and Dino Nicandros as the Gypsy leader Clopin. Smock said they, along with Quasimodo's two performers, are "really incredible" as they realize the musical's story of people on the fringes of society finding acceptance.

"Phoebus' shift is the one we'd all like to celebrate and embody. When he encounters this group of people who are different, he recognizes their limitations and really opens his arms to them," Smock said. "That's central to us right now. It's not preachy; it's just a great way of seeing these things on stage in a way that's brightening, hopeful and optimistic. It says, 'Life could be like this.'"

Behind those principals will be a company of 31, the third largest in the 50-plus-year history of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. Smock said The Rev needed that many voices to showcase the power of the music in "Hunchback" and "let it blow the roof off." Some productions of the musical have cast as many as 200 performers in their companies, but he wanted to keep his as intimate as possible.

"I like theater that sort of puts its arms around the audience. So we were able to find some middle ground," he said. "This is some of the finest group singing we've ever had on our stage."

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" WHEN: Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13; continues through Aug. 2 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $56-$68, student rush tickets $15 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rates available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785