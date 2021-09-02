Preview: John Denver musical takes Merry-Go-Round season home

After bringing down the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse with a pair of dance showcases, The Rev Theatre Company will conclude its comeback 2021 season with the gentle songbook of John Denver.
Opening Sept. 8, "Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver" features renditions of "Leavin' on a Jet Plane," "Country Roads" and more classics that made the late singer-songwriter one of the best-selling artists of the 1970s. The show follows "42nd Street" and "Footloose: The Musical" this summer at the playhouse, and like them is directed by The Rev Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock.
Portraying Denver for much of the show is Alex Nee, who told The Citizen on Tuesday that he remembers the musician's records being part of his father's rotation growing up. While he's rediscovering Denver's music as he rehearses the show, fellow performer Lili Thomas is newer to his work. But the musician's influence is so deeply felt, she told The Citizen, that his songs are still familiar to her.
Even audiences who don't know Denver will find themselves absorbed by his songwriting in "Almost Heaven," Thomas continued.
"There's a simplicity in his lyrics that's relatable to anybody. A simplicity, but also a specificity," she said. "A lot of talk about humanity and coming together as people."
Unlike much of today's music, Nee added, Denver's lyrics frequently reference people and places. That narrative quality allows the songs of "Almost Heaven" to drive the story, he continued, and not the other way around like most "jukebox musicals." The show's cast of five cycles through different characters, and The Rev likewise finds a distinct identity for each song. "Jet Plane" has a doo-wop arrangement with high male harmonies Nee doesn't usually get to sing in musical theater, he said, and he described the harmonies of "All of My Memories" as a "soulful country waltz."
For Thomas, singing harmonies with other performers in person again, after 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a thrill of its own.
"To really be able to feel the other musicians in the room and all become one," she said, "it's something my heart really needed. You can't recreate that unless you're with other musicians in a room."
Nee said the "Almost Heaven" set, designed by Marshall Pope, will stun audiences as well.
Thomas, who last performed at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse 14 years ago, believes it's the type of production that shows how far the theater company has come in that timeframe.
"I think it's going to be a moving experience," she said. "There's really something for everyone in this show."
