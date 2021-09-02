Preview: John Denver musical takes Merry-Go-Round season home

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike much of today's music, Nee added, Denver's lyrics frequently reference people and places. That narrative quality allows the songs of "Almost Heaven" to drive the story, he continued, and not the other way around like most "jukebox musicals." The show's cast of five cycles through different characters, and The Rev likewise finds a distinct identity for each song. "Jet Plane" has a doo-wop arrangement with high male harmonies Nee doesn't usually get to sing in musical theater, he said, and he described the harmonies of "All of My Memories" as a "soulful country waltz."

For Thomas, singing harmonies with other performers in person again, after 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a thrill of its own.

"To really be able to feel the other musicians in the room and all become one," she said, "it's something my heart really needed. You can't recreate that unless you're with other musicians in a room."

Nee said the "Almost Heaven" set, designed by Marshall Pope, will stun audiences as well.

Thomas, who last performed at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse 14 years ago, believes it's the type of production that shows how far the theater company has come in that timeframe.