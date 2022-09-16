Preview: The Rev's 'Ain't Misbehavin'' a dream job for its director

"Ain't Misbehavin'" was the first musical Tyrone Robinson listened to.
Next week, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco, will be the first time Robinson directs it.
The Rev Theatre Company will conclude its 2022 season with the Fats Waller musical, which was last performed at the playhouse in 2007. It collects dozens of the songs made famous by the legendary jazz pianist, from the title song to "Honeysuckle Rose," during a career that spanned Tin Pan Alley to stages around the world. It's "one of the major shows in Black musical theater canon," Robinson said.
"If you're an African-American in musical theater, it's one of the handful of shows you love and cherish," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "It's one of the great pieces of our history."
Robinson first heard the show, which opened in 1978, when he was 10 years old growing up in North Carolina. It was "hook, line and sinker," he said. He was stunned by the way Waller's piano blended ragtime and jazz, a style he helped innovate known as Harlem stride, and the singing of performers like Nell Carter, Ken Page and Armelia McQueen. As he pursued his career in musical theater — which includes performing credits like national tours of "The Lion King" and "The Book of Mormon," "Frozen" on Broadway and several directing credits — "Ain't Misbehavin'" would always be on his mind.
Along with its music, Robinson said, what makes the show memorable is its joyfulness. His production in Owasco will maximize that with more choreography, created by Chloe Davis and set in a Harlem dance hall. It'll be performed by an ensemble of five consisting of Christopher Brasfield, Quiana Holmes, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Gabriel Mudd (standby), Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander (standby), Arnold Harper II and Crystal Sha'nae. Where some numbers wow audiences with their movement, others tease out smiles with their tongue-in-cheek lyrics, including jazz standards like "Mean to Me."
"We're leaning into the joy of this one," Robinson said. "Everyone needs a little more joy, and I think the show delivers that. It's packed full of music that'll make you tap your toes."
Like most shows that conclude The Rev's seasons "Ain't Misbehavin'" is what's commonly known as a "jukebox musical." Robinson believes it showcases the very best of that term. One of the first jukebox musicals, it honors the musical and cultural contributions Waller made during his 39 years — contributions the director believes will be apparent to audiences of all ages.
"It has songs that are nostalgic and celebrate history, and a whole section that celebrates the military and patriotism," he said. "It has a very wide appeal."
