Preview: The Rev's 'Catch Me If You Can' shows human side of cat-and-mouse tale

AUBURN — At first, Ian Ward saw "Catch Me If You Can" as an opportunity to play another character made famous by his acting idol.

The Los Angeles performer has long wanted a career like that of Leonardo DiCaprio, he told The Citizen. They have similar energy, similar physical characteristics. Ward had just brought those similarities to a stage production of Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet," one of DiCaprio's breakout roles, when another highlight of the star's early filmography became available.

That's why Ward auditioned for "Catch Me If You Can," opening Wednesday at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. But as he rehearsed the show with The Rev Theatre Company, he began to realize his connection to the role isn't DiCaprio. It's the character the actor and his idol now share, wunderkind con man Frank Abagnale Jr. Specifically, it's the circumstances that led him to crime.

"The struggles that go on with his family really hit home for me," Ward said. "That sense of wanting to run, wanting to get out, but then coming back. That hero's journey."

Starring opposite Ward in The Rev's production is Mike Masters as Carl Hanratty, the FBI agent played by Tom Hanks in the Steven Spielberg hit. The musical, like the movie, follows Hanratty as he follows Abagnale. After running away from his divorced parents, the teen becomes a master forger and impersonator, and soon the most successful bank robber in U.S. history.

Masters looks nothing like Hanks, he told The Citizen with a laugh. But like Ward, he found himself relating to Hanratty's character not long after beginning to rehearse the show.

"I connect with him as a father. He has that desire to nurture and shepherd someone into making correct choices," Masters said. "I view Frank Jr. as a criminal, but also as a wayward son."

The humanity of the cat-and-mouse characters gets more attention in the musical version of "Catch Me If You Can," Masters said. Brought to Broadway in 2011, it uses its lyrics to advance the story and articulate what the characters are feeling. That gives Ward space to separate his Abagnale from DiCaprio's, he added, but audiences can expect to see a resemblance as well.

Likewise, the musical charts a similar course as the movie, mixing those heartfelt moments with laugh-out-loud comedy, suspense and more. Masters called the show "criminally underrated."

"It sets itself up as one thing, and the audience will gladly go with it because it's a very entertaining path, but then it takes some turns that are unexpected, yet I think are quite poignant and meaningful, and really make it more of a complete show," he said. "This is a full-circle story of redemption that people can feel good about, but at the same time sort of lose themselves in."

The show's music evokes its '60s setting, Ward said, and to that music The Rev delivers some "over the top, amazing" choreography. The show is directed by the company's producing artistic director, Brett Smock, and choreographed by him and Richard J. Hines. Working with them, Ward and Masters had another realization in addition to the ones about their characters.

"The fact there's a very strong, thriving, well-respected regional theater in this town I think says a lot for the people who live here," Masters said. "It's kind of a diamond in the rough."

"The reputation of The Rev is the reason I'm here," Ward added.

"These are Broadway performers. These are people who don't go all over the country to do regional theater. They come here because the Rev has that reputation."

