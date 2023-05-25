Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Samantha Marisol Gershman has performed in three productions of "Evita" and understudied its lead role of Eva Perón twice.

But her next production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical, at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, feels to Gershman like the first time she has seen its subject portrayed as fully as possible.

Brett Smock, who directed the last production of "Evita" at the Owasco playhouse in 2000 and is directing the one that opens Wednesday, pays attention to all sides of the Argentine icon, Gershman said.

"Some productions glamorize her, other productions villainize her," she told The Citizen. "Brett truly gives space for the audience to hear both sides equally and make their own decisions about her."

Smock, The Rev's producing artistic director, portrays Argentina itself in similarly authentic terms, Gershman continued. He set out to cast performers of not only Hispanic but all descents, reflecting the fact the South American country is a melting pot. Together, those performers will present an "exciting and relevant" version of "Evita" that evokes both its 1976 premiere and its 2006 revival, she said.

Set in the middle of the 20th century, "Evita" follows Perón from her poor, fatherless childhood in the city of Junín to fame, marriage to president Juan Perón and legendary activism and philanthropy.

What makes "Evita" relevant today isn't the politics, Gershman said, but power. It's a theme Smock has emphasized to the cast, and it resonates with her due to her history with the musical. She first portrayed Juan Perón's Mistress in a production in Vermont, then understudied as Eva Perón in productions in St. Louis and Florida. Finally being cast as her feels like coming full circle, she said.

"It's nice to have some ownership over the role," she said. "To not be on the sidelines of the conversations, but to actually be in the conversations. And I feel ready for the responsibility."

Power is also a motivating force in Eva Perón's life, Gershman said. She believes the Argentine first lady seeks it because she's afraid of being forgotten after the rejection she faced as a child.

"She just wants to be loved," Gershman said. "If you're rejected so young, you probably have a hard time loving yourself. Filling that void with the love of others can help, but in her case power helps."

In addition to being her first time performing a role made famous by stars like Patti LuPone and Madonna, and one she understudied twice, "Evita" will be Gershman's first production at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. She raved about her experience with The Rev so far, calling it a "very sought-after theater." These last few weeks in the Finger Lakes, she's felt anything but rejected.

"I was told I'd love working here, and I can confirm that," she said. "It's welcoming and everyone can feel safe to be themselves in a very unapologetic way, and truly get to the work of telling this story."

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "Evita" WHEN: Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31; continues through June 20 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $62-$74, student rush tickets $20 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rate, "pay what you will" and "$40 under 40" options also available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785