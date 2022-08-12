Preview: The Rev's 'State Fair' evokes nostalgia for the nearby event

There will be two state fairs in central New York this summer.
As the annual Great New York State Fair returns to the town of Geddes, The Rev Theatre Company will present "State Fair" at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco. Originally a 1945 movie with music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, the musical follows the Frake family as they visit the Iowa State Fair. Awaiting them is adventure and romance amid the ring toss and rollercoasters.
Starring as the patriarch of the family, pig farmer Abel Frake, is Martin Sola. Though he was unfamiliar with "State Fair" before auditioning for it, he told The Citizen he's come to believe it's an overlooked part of the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein's resume. Those who don't know the show might know some of its songs, he said, such as the Academy Award-winning "It Might as Well Be Spring."
The show's choreographer, Marc Kimelman, has created "astounding" movement for songs like that one, Sola said.
"He captures the life of the fair and the excitement of it," he said. "He's created movement that's pedestrian, but tells the story. Abel Frake is a pig farmer, so he shouldn't dance like he's Baryshnikov."
Kim Sava, who portrays fair singer Emily Arden, likewise is looking forward to performing "That's the Way it Happens," one of many songs that aren't in the 1945 "State Fair" movie. Jazzy and bluesy, the song features her and four male performers executing lifts and other "sexy, fun" movements. Overall, she told The Citizen, Kimelman's choreography helps make the show "timeless, but with a twist."
If the choreography is the twist, Sola said, the midcentury menagerie of "State Fair" is what's timeless. A self-described "city guy," he recalled visiting his first state fair in Minnesota. Seeing the livestock, food, music, art, dancing and more sharing that communal space made him feel connected to something — something that people today often connect to their smartphones to experience instead.
"The fair was a time when people would reunite and show off their labors," he said. "When we go to an event like that now, it feels like going back in time because they have such strong traditions."
The Rev originally planned to produce "State Fair" as part of its 2020 season, but postponed the show due to COVID-19. As part of the 2022 season, though, "State Fair" fits right in, said Josh Katzker, the company's director of marketing. As seen in previous shows "Catch Me If You Can" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," the theme of this season is community — and coming together.
"My hope is that as people come together for the state fair," he said, "they stop at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse 30 minutes away and check out the great 'State Fair' that's happening in Auburn."
"We don't have deep-fried Oreos," Sava added with a laugh. "But we've got pickles!"
