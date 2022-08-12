Preview: The Rev's 'State Fair' evokes nostalgia for the nearby event

New ticket options

Beginning with July's production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," the Rev Theatre Company has been offering a limited number of "pay what you will" tickets to the first Saturday evening performance of each production at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse this summer.

The tickets can be purchased by visiting the Rev's box office at 282 North St., Suite B, in Auburn, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Thursday or Friday prior to the performance. They'll also be available from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse the evening of the performance. The tickets are available by cash or Venmo paid in person only, and are limited to four per person.

Additionally, the Rev has introduced a "$40 Under Forty" ticket program at the first Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night performances of each production. At those performances, a limited number of $40 tickets will be available for patrons 40 or younger. The tickets may be purchased by calling the Rev's box office at 1-800-457-8897 any time during regular business hours.

Both ticket options are available at this month's production of "State Fair."

For more information, visit therevtheatre.com.