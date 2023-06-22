The Downtown Auburn Saturday Market will open for its fifth season on Saturday, June 24, with an Auburn NY Pride Rally.

The market will continue, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26 with the exception of July 1 due to the Independence Day holiday.

It takes place at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St., and is held in partnership with the city, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, the National Park Service, Taste New York, Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail.

The market features producers of food like baked goods, syrups and honey, fine artists and artisans, crafters, apparel makers and more local vendors.

"The overall collective goal is to support existing businesses, while creating opportunity for small businesses to thrive, educate the public about the impact of buying local, and provide a community-building experience in an accessible location," the center said in a news release.

The center noted the number of vendors who have built customer bases at the market and gone on to open their own stores, including Moonflower Macarons, Divine Coverings, Lake Life Laser Studio, Mandy Girl Boutique and more.

Returning to the market for this season will be Oma Nonna Heirloom Cookies, the Taste NY Market, Chef Dorothy, DJP Woodcrafts, Silver Tree Forest Farm, Blissful Crystals, Jsy’Neem & Things, Barbara Jeans Body & Hair Butter, DS Woodcrafting and more.

Several of the market's nine Saturdays will feature themes, beginning with the Auburn NY Pride Rally beginning at noon Saturday. Themes, children's performers and live music include:

June 24: Auburn NY Pride Rally, live music by DJ ShayKey, featured vendor Artistic Impressions

July 8: Children's entertainment by Jeff the Magic Man, live music by David Kuykendall and Michael Houston

July 15: Children's entertainment by Jeff the Magic Man, live music by Honky Tonk Hindooz

July 22: Children's entertainment by Jeff the Magic Man, live music by Irv Lyons Jr., family entertainment by The Rev Theatre Company presenting "Aesop's Fables: On Stage!" at 11 a.m.

July 29: Live music by One Love neo soul group

Aug. 5: Live music by Jess Novak

Aug. 12: Founder's Day with children's entertainment by Jeff the Magic Man, live music by Total Recall and historic trolley rides

Aug. 19: Live music by The Rounds

Aug. 26: Women's Equality Day with live music by Colleen Kattau

The center will also be the location of two free Harriet Tubman National Historical Park programs this summer:

• Rangers will present a talk, "A Life in Auburn," at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2 in the courtyard of the center, near the statue of Tubman. Rangers will go over her early life in Maryland, the forces that led her to choose Auburn as her hometown, and how her work and service influenced the community. Reservations for the 30-minute talks are not required. The facility is wheelchair-accessible.

• Rangers will also lead one-mile walking tours of downtown Auburn, highlighting Tubman's connection to sites like the Seward House Museum and park, Fort Hill Cemetery, Martha Coffin Wright's house, the Cayuga County Courthouse and more. They take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2. "Learn the complex history of how Harriet Tubman and the City of Auburn supported each other during her more than 50 years of life in freedom here," the center said. Some grades are above 6%, for those with limited mobility. The center suggests bringing extra food and water, good walking shoes, a raincoat and/or sunscreen as necessary, and tours may be canceled or reformatted if the weather dictates. Reservations are not required.

For more information, visit visitauburnny.com or auburndowntown.org.