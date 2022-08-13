Prince tribute band to kick off '80s Day at the New York State Fair

A Prince tribute band will play the Chevy Court stage at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, kicking off a day dedicated to the '80s at the New York State Fair.

The band, “Gary Sanchez Presents The Prince Experience A Loving Tribute 2 Prince,” started in 2002 as a small local production of “Purple Rain.” Twenty years later, it tours the country, playing through Prince’s greatest hits including “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette” and “1999.”

According to a news release, the band – fronted by Gary Sanchez – carries on The Purple One’s legacy through a masterful impression that gets crowds dancing.

After The Prince Experience takes Chevy Court at noon, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute will perform at Chevy Park in the Experience area at 1 p.m. Night Ranger rocks the Chevy Court stage at 4 p.m. with Dire Straits Legacy wrapping up the Chevrolet Music Series at Chevy Park at 6 p.m.

“The final day of the 2022 Fair will be filled with songs you can’t help but sing along to, and the fun gets started with the best Journey and Prince tribute bands in the country,” interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a statement. “When you look back at photos and videos of Prince, and then look at current photos and videos of Gary Sanchez performing as Prince, it’s hard to tell who’s who!”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts include:

• Plush, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• David Nail, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

• Bryce Vine, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Max Weinberg's Jukebox, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

• Patti LaBelle, 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• 38 Special, 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Lizzy McAlpine, 2 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage