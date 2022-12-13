Prison City Brewing to celebrate 8th anniversary at both Auburn locations

Prison City Brewing in Auburn will celebrate its eighth anniversary Thursday, Dec. 15, with a day of special beers, live music, vintage menu items and more.

Anniversary events will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the original 28 State St. brewpub and from noon to 9 p.m. at the urban farm at 251 North St.

The brewpub will feature flights of Wham Whams, the brewery's award-winning imperial stout with coconut and vanilla, including peanut butter, coffee and bourbon barrel-aged versions. Some items from the menu from the brewpub's opening in December 2014 will also be available, and Chris Eves will perform live music from 4 to 6 p.m.

The urban farm will be the site of a bottle release, Northern Lights, a foeder-fermented mixed fermentation farmhouse ale. There will also be a trivia night at 6:30 p.m. and an edition of the brewery's Homebrewed Comedy stand-up series at 7:30 p.m.

In a news release, Prison City co-owner Marc Schulz reflected on the anniversary. He cited the brewery's partnership with distributor TJ Sheehan, which has brought its beer to Wegmans and other sellers throughout upstate New York, as the latest example of the "surreal" success of the humble brewpub he and his wife, Dawn, opened eight years ago.

"After eight years, we're still having those 'pinch me' moments as something we've dreamt about for so long is not just a reality, but it's surpassed everything we thought our little brewpub would become," Prison City co-owner Marc Schulz said in a news release. "It's invigorating and we're ready to keep growing our small brewery while hoping to make our community proud of who and what we are”

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com.

