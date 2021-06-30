Prison City Ramblers to cruise through Auburn in honor of responders

Though its Father's Day car show at Emerson Park was canceled once again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prison City Ramblers car club will instead hold another cruise through the city of Auburn this summer.
The cruise, which will honor first responders, will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.
The parade of cars will proceed as follows:
• Turn right onto Lake Avenue
• Turn left onto Metcalf Drive
• Cross South Street to Clymer Street
• Turn left onto Thornton Street
• Loop through Auburn Nursing Home and left onto Thornton Street
• Turn left onto Clymer Street
• Turn right onto Dunning Avenue
• Turn right onto Genesee Street
• Turn left onto North Street (stay in right lane to honor Auburn police and fire departments)
• Turn right onto Lansing Street (for Auburn Community Hospital and the Fingerlakes Center for Living)
• Turn left onto Nelson Street
• Turn left onto Park Avenue
• Turn right onto North Street
• Turn left onto York Street
• Turn right onto North Division Street
• Turn left onto Beech Tree Road
The cars will then arrive at the Throop Fire Department for food and a 50/50 raffle to support the department's new volunteer facility. The cars will travel at about 25 mph, and the route should total about 30 minutes.
Organizers are hoping for 200 or more cars in this year's cruise, double the number in last year's. First responder vehicles are invited to join.
For more information, find the Prison City Ramblers on Facebook.