Prison City Ramblers to cruise through Auburn in honor of responders

Though its Father's Day car show at Emerson Park was canceled once again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prison City Ramblers car club will instead hold another cruise through the city of Auburn this summer.

The cruise, which will honor first responders, will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.

The parade of cars will proceed as follows:

• Turn right onto Lake Avenue

• Turn left onto Metcalf Drive

• Cross South Street to Clymer Street

• Turn left onto Thornton Street

• Loop through Auburn Nursing Home and left onto Thornton Street

• Turn left onto Clymer Street

• Turn right onto Dunning Avenue

• Turn right onto Genesee Street

• Turn left onto North Street (stay in right lane to honor Auburn police and fire departments)

• Turn right onto Lansing Street (for Auburn Community Hospital and the Fingerlakes Center for Living)

• Turn left onto Nelson Street