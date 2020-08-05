Prison City Ramblers to lead car cruise through Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Prison City Ramblers weren't able to host their annual Father's Day car show in Emerson Park this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the local group won't let the summer go by quietly.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Ramblers will host a car cruise through Auburn. Participants — anyone with a classic car is invited — will meet at 5 p.m. at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.

The cruise will leave at 5:30 p.m., proceeding down Lake Avenue to Owasco Street, to South Fulton Street, to East Genesee Street, through downtown and Genesee Street, to Dunning Avenue and Clymer Street, to South Street, to North Street, to Lansing Street, to the Arterial, to North Seward Street, to East Genesee Street and to the Route 20 Grill & Tap, where it will end.