Prison City Ramblers to lead car cruise through Auburn

The Prison City Ramblers weren't able to host their annual Father's Day car show in Emerson Park this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the local group won't let the summer go by quietly.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Ramblers will host a car cruise through Auburn. Participants — anyone with a classic car is invited — will meet at 5 p.m. at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.
The cruise will leave at 5:30 p.m., proceeding down Lake Avenue to Owasco Street, to South Fulton Street, to East Genesee Street, through downtown and Genesee Street, to Dunning Avenue and Clymer Street, to South Street, to North Street, to Lansing Street, to the Arterial, to North Seward Street, to East Genesee Street and to the Route 20 Grill & Tap, where it will end.
In a statement, group President Ed Pinckney said the cruise will serve as a thank you to the community. The Ramblers continue to assist local charities during the pandemic, such as Hospice of the Finger Lakes and the American Cancer Society. Most of the registration fees from the Father's Day car show go to charity, and the group said it looks forward to seeing people at next year's show.
For more information, find the Prison City Ramblers on Facebook.
