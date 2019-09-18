Auburn's Prison City Pub & Brewery will release its latest collaboration beer at an event celebrating the Erie Canal and its early role in the state's beer production.
The inaugural Erie Armada will take place from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Macedon Canal Park, Route 31F, Macedon.
The event will mark the release of Packet Boat, a 6.5% ABV Hopfen Helles Bock made by Prison City and Brooklyn Brewery. Other collaborations available that day will include Seeing in Triple Vision, an 11% Triple IPA from LIC Beer Project and Thin Man Brewery; Caller No. 50, a 5% hoppy lager from Barrier Brewing Co. and Rare Form Brewing Co.; and Lock 30 Blend, a 7% cider blend of Rogers' Cideryard traditional cider and a single-variety lady apple cider from Nine Pin Ciderworks. Each collaboration saw a brewery from one side of New York state work with a brewery from the other, paying homage to the way the canal was used to ship hops and other beer ingredients across New York.
In addition to the exclusive collaboration beers, the Erie Armada will also feature open paddle orienteering, crafting challenges, a light sculpture along Lock 30, demonstrations from New York Kitchen and Taste NY chefs, food trucks and pop-ups, music and more.
Tickets to the Sept. 21 event are $20. There will also be a VIP preview party from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and a full glamping experience the whole weekend.
For more information on the event, visit eriearmada.com.