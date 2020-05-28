Producing during a pandemic: Inside The Rev's 2020 plans at Merry-Go-Round

Smock said the program will not be able to perform its usual tour of local parks this summer for the same reason.

The concert will also feature a look at how shows are built at the playhouse, updates on developing musicals the company has recently produced, and a spotlight on Auburn-area businesses affected by the pandemic. Smock said the concert will end with him revealing the company's 2021 season. Patrons will be given 10 to 15 options to vote on sometime in the next few weeks, including some of the shows that were canceled, so that The Rev programs "a season that matches what our patrons are looking for," he said.

Following the concert, the final show of the company's season will be produced as planned, but presented in a new form.

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" will be recorded professionally and made available online for viewing on computer or smartphone, or casting to television. Smock said the company is also working with the Finger Lakes Drive-In to screen the concert and "Buddy" for those who want to watch the shows with the same friends and family who sit next to them at the playhouse.

"It's our job to figure out ways people can view our product and still have fun doing it," Smock said.