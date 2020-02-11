Professor, Tubman descendant to talk her legacy at Auburn college

"Harriet Tubman: Her Life and Legacy" will be the subject of a presentation from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the Student Lounge of Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

Presenting will be professor Michael Reiff and Tubman's great-great-grandniece Pauline Copes Johnson, of Auburn.

The two will discuss the better-known parts of Tubman's life, including her escape from slavery in Maryland and journeys along the Underground Railroad. But the discussion will also cover Tubman's work in the women's suffrage movement and helping others in Auburn, where she spent the second half of her life.

“I think more and more we’re realizing the enormity of what she accomplished. Some of it is already very well-known. Other parts, like the Combahee River Raid (during the Civil War) and her work in the suffrage movement or her efforts to help the poor and elderly in Auburn, aren’t as well-known,” Reiff said in a news release. “Sometimes people don’t know what she did after the war, and it’s important to keep pushing those accomplishments and all she stood for in the Auburn community.”

Copes Johnson added, "She was the woman who helped change the outcome of these United States of America."