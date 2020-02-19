Prog legends, young local rockers coming to Auburn Public Theater

Auburn Public Theater will host three consecutive days of live music this weekend, venturing from progressive rock to bilingual folk to homegrown alternative rock:

• Performing on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, will be British prog band Nektar. Touring in support of January's new album "The Other Side," Nektar is celebrating five decades of music. Three original members remain in the band, whose concerts feature prominent light shows and special effects. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and $10 for student rush.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• At 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Colleen Kattau will perform in Stage Right with the Dos XX band. The central New York-based vocalist performs original and Latin American folk. She has shared the stage with Pete Seeger, who called Kattau "a great singer and organizer at the same time." Opening the show will be the theater's own rock students, Exchange Street Records. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for student rush.

• At 4 p.m. the next day, the theater's Sunday Music Series will welcome Glass Image to Stage Right. The alternative rock band consists of Connor VanEpps, Eric Frank, Alec Barner and Eric Mohan. Its self-titled EP is available on streaming services, and the band can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Admission is $5.