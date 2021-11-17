 Skip to main content
THEATER

Puppet play 'Hiawatha' to be presented in Aurora

  • Updated
'Hiawatha'

Catskill Puppet Theater presents "Hiawatha."

 Provided

Puppets will tell the story of a Native American hero this weekend in Aurora.

The Aurora Free Library will host a performance of the original play "Hiawatha" by the Catskill Puppet Theater at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in Barler Hall at Wells College in the village.

The puppet theater company, which tours internationally, will tell the story of Hiawatha bringing peace to the Iroquois nations and helping form one of the world's first democracies. The show follows Hiawatha as he travels through the forest with his grandfather in search of a vision, and meets spirits along the way that guide him on his path.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public. Face masks will be required. 

The show is a collaboration between the library, the United Ministry of Aurora and Wells. It is funded in part by a Finger Lakes Community Arts Grant.

For more information, call the library at (315) 364-8074 or visit catskillpuppettheater.com.

