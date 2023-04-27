The first Heavy Metal band to ever top the Billboard Top 200 chart at #1 is making a stop at the New York State Fair this summer.

Quiet Riot, originally established in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, reformed in 1980 before catapulting to international success with the release of the 1983 album Metal Health.

Now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the album, Rudy Sarzo – the legendary bassist whose riffs are heard throughout the iconic album – recently rejoined the band. Vocalist Jizzy Pearl, Type O Negative drummer Jonny Kelly, and guitarist Alex Grossi round out the quartet.

The band will play the Chevy Court stage at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Those who come out for the band’s performance can expect to hear Quiet Riot’s biggest hits throughout the years, including “Cum On Feel the Noize,” “Don’t Wanna Let You Go, and “Mama Weer All Crazee Now.”

“While the band has experienced several iterations over the years, their popularity has not wavered," Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. "The proof is in the numbers. They’ve sold more than 15 million records globally and have about three million monthly listeners on Spotify.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court