Quilt group to host show at Auburn church supporting food pantry

The Scrap Happy Quilters and Crafters will host a Harvest of Quilts Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.
The show will feature work by many local quilters, as well as other creative textile projects and charity quilts, including one being donated to the Auburn chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
A canned food donation, which will be collected for the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn, is requested for admission.
The Scrap Happy group has been organizing shows for more than 10 years, collecting donations for the pantry and donating quilts to local causes.