The quilts of Ellen M. Blalock, and the stories they tell, are on display in a new exhibit at the Schweinfurth Art Center.
On Sunday, Blalock will share the stories behind those stories in an artist talk at the Auburn gallery.
"Narrative Quilts," on display alongside the annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" at the center through Jan. 5, features work by Blalock dating back to 2000. The large, figurative quilts tell the story of her family, from baby quilts to current series "Spirit Trees" and "Holes."
"I call myself a narrative artist because I work with the oral history of my family and the community," said Blalock, a former photographer and videographer for The Post-Standard in Syracuse, in a news release.
For example, "The Homecoming" represents the Blalock family gathering for Thanksgiving or Christmas. The people represent her immediate family, including her son, parents, three brothers and two nephews, while the silhouettes represent other family members.
You have free articles remaining.
"In this quilt, everyone is at the table, even the ancestors," Blalock said. "The trees are the ancestors that were enslaved. The limbs of the trees are arms embracing and protecting the family that is still in the physical world. The top center represents the African ancestors."
"Baby Quilt," meanwhile, depicts a welcoming ritual Blalock witnessed several times, in which a baby's head is unveiled and closely examined.
"You see, the Blalocks are a proud people, and especially proud of the shape of their heads," she said. "The beautiful large oblong shape: Every new baby needs one. For hours, the Blalocks could talk about the shape of their heads. They'd say, 'Oh, yes, that child is a Blalock.'"
Blalock will give her artist talk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. The talk is free with admission to the exhibit, which is $10 general admission and free for Schweinfurth members, exhibiting artists and children 12 and younger.
For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.