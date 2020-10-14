Quilts in Auburn museum's annual show cover many emotions

The Schweinfurth Art Center's annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" exhibit features 71 works this year, and many of them cover intensely personal stories and emotional reactions to current events.
The exhibit will be on display Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 10, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. It features quilts from artists in 26 states and five countries outside the U.S.
Selections include "Middle Passage: America's Legacy" by Syracuse quilter Ellen Blalock. It shows three rows of black men, the top two drawn from a history textbook of how African men were shipped to slavery in the U.S., and the bottom row representing the living legacy of the enslaved with portraits of Blalock's father, son and three nephews.
"Now, not centuries but a few generations removed from slavery, we continue to fight for human rights for all Americans," Blalock said in an artist statement. "That is why BLACK LIVES MATTER. Because African Americans can still get killed, harmed, arrested while driving while Black, walking while Black, jogging while Black, birdwatching while Black, living while Black."
Candace Hackett Shively, of Fayetteville, Georgia, intensely depicts the caging of children in "Unsafe, Unseen, Unheard"; Jeanne Hewell-Chambers, of Cashiers, North Carolina, recalls a traumatic childhood tragedy in the life of her sister-in-law in "Playground of Her Soul"; and Holly Cole, of Triangle, Virginia, shares an uplifting message during the COVID-19 pandemic in "Joy."
"Sometimes you just need some joy," Cole said in an artist statement. "During the pandemic, I thrived on stories of kindness, humor, and happiness, which directly shaped my studio work. This quilt is a celebration of all the stuff that's still good for the soul, even in the worst of times."
Open along with "Quilts=Art=Quilts" is another fiber art exhibit, "Lessons of Empathy in Wonderland" by Ann Clarke, of Syracuse. It features rugs she knitted based on her experiences caring for her 100-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's.
The Schweinfurth is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays for center members who RSVP. Admission is $10 per person and free for members, exhibiting artists and children 12 and younger.
Visitors must wear a mask inside the center, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!