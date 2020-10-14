Quilts in Auburn museum's annual show cover many emotions

The Schweinfurth Art Center's annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" exhibit features 71 works this year, and many of them cover intensely personal stories and emotional reactions to current events.

The exhibit will be on display Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 10, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. It features quilts from artists in 26 states and five countries outside the U.S.

Selections include "Middle Passage: America's Legacy" by Syracuse quilter Ellen Blalock. It shows three rows of black men, the top two drawn from a history textbook of how African men were shipped to slavery in the U.S., and the bottom row representing the living legacy of the enslaved with portraits of Blalock's father, son and three nephews.

"Now, not centuries but a few generations removed from slavery, we continue to fight for human rights for all Americans," Blalock said in an artist statement. "That is why BLACK LIVES MATTER. Because African Americans can still get killed, harmed, arrested while driving while Black, walking while Black, jogging while Black, birdwatching while Black, living while Black."