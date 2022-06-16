R&B duo TLC to headline Pride Day at the New York State Fair

TLC, one of the most popular female music groups of the 1990s – known for their signature pop, hip-hop, R&B sound and songs about female empowerment – will take to the Chevy Park Stage on the third day of the 2022 New York State Fair.

Perhaps best known for their number-one singles, “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs,” the duo will perform at the Chevy Park Stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to close out Pride Day.

“We are fortunate to have this iconic duo join us as we celebrate Pride Day at The Great New York State Fair,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. “As much as TLC is known for their catchy songs, they’re also recognized for their fun, funky style and confident attitude, which continues to influence and inspire young women today. We are excited to welcome TLC to our diverse array of performers spanning all musical genres.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court state

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0