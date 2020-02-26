Rabbit festival returning to Fingerlakes Mall with hop contests, more

The annual Cayuga Lake Rabbit & Cavy Festival will return to the Event Center at Fingerlakes Mall this weekend.
The show, now in its 13th year, is hosted by the Cayuga Lake Area Rabbit & Cavy Club.
Saturday, Feb. 29, will feature triple American Rabbit Breeders Association all-breed rabbit and cavy shows, the Edna Moulton Youth Breeder Award, a cavy specialty show, a rabbit hopping competition, specialty shows for the Netherland dwarf and the rex, and open and youth costume contests.
Sunday, March 1, will feature an American Rabbit Breeders Association all-breed rabbit show, a special award for best "uncommon breed," specialty shows for mini lop, Polish, thrianta and American chinchilla, and a rabbit hopping competition.
For more information, visit cayugafestival.net.
