Raffle to support Nick's Ride 4 Friends
COMMUNITY

Raffle to support Nick's Ride 4 Friends

Clubhouse

The Nick's Ride 4 Friends clubhouse is located at 12 South St. in Auburn.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

Downtown Auburn cocktail bar A.T. Walley & Co. is hosting a fundraising raffle for Nick's Ride 4 Friends.

The raffle is for a 10-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle whiskey valued at more than $10,000. The raffle would have been held as part of the annual Nick's Ride motorcycle ride in August, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Auburn recovery organization's third annual Nick's Night Out gala, scheduled for March, was also canceled.

Tickets for the raffle are $100, and the winner will be selected on Labor Day. Tickets can be purchased at A.T. Walley, 119 Genesee St., Auburn, or by calling Jeff Campagnola at (315) 730-4298.

For more information, visit nicksride4friends.org.

