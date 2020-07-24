Raffle to support Nick's Ride 4 Friends

LOS ANGELES - In a public address to "Jeopardy!" viewers last week, Alex Trebek assured fans that he was fine. "Feeling great," in fact. The treatment for Stage IV pancreatic cancer was "paying off," he said, and his numbers were good. Wearing one of his well-pressed blazers, his voice steady as ever, he playfully showed off the goatee he'd grown since the pandemic halted production in March. ...