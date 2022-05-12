Raise a Pint for Ukraine: Family's story inspires Auburn fundraiser

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Growing up in Auburn, cousins Maryanne and Anna Latanyshyn knew their Ukrainian heritage was not only understood, but appreciated.

"I never had to explain what being Ukrainian was to anyone. Nobody assumed I was Russian," Maryanne told The Citizen. "We always had that community support to aspire to be the best we can."

That support became even more apparent to the Latanyshyns when they left Auburn — Maryanne when she was 17 and Anna when she was 9. Everywhere they've lived since has lacked it. They know that's partly because none of those places had populations with such a high percentage of Ukrainian heritage. Cayuga County, with 2.3%, has the highest of any county in New York.

Still, there's something about Auburn that's uniquely supportive of Ukraine and its people, the Latanyshyns said. They were reminded of that recently during a serendipitous meeting downtown.

Maryanne, who now lives in New York City, returned to the area in March to meet her cousin Sarah at Shepherds Brewing Co. Sarah, who lives in Auburn, is sister to Anna, who lives in Atlanta.

They didn't just meet for a beer, but to brainstorm. The month before, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, they were contacted by another cousin on Facebook, Anna Rempel. An attorney in Germany, she's the president of Feine Ukraine, a relief organization providing humanitarian aid there. In her message, she asked her cousins for any help they could send.

The Latanyshyns mostly knew Rempel through social media. Only Maryanne had met her in person. When she asked her cousins to help their ancestral country, however, they didn't hesitate.

"None of that matters when your family is in crisis," Maryanne said.

She and Sarah were talking about how they could help when they were overheard by Shepherds owner Garrett Shepherd. On the spot, he offered to host a fundraiser for Feine Ukraine. Word spread to Lynn Varley, owner of Moondog's Lounge, who was organizing a musical benefit, Shining the Moon on Ukraine. Originally planned for March, it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Varley, Shepherd and the Latanyshyns then agreed to merge the two events, and bring more downtown venues aboard, for Raise a Pint for Ukraine. Taking place this Sunday afternoon at 10 bars and restaurants, it will collect proceeds from food and beverage sales for both Feine Ukraine and the relief fund organized by SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Auburn.

(See below for a full list of participating venues and their events.)

The money will not only go to Rempel's organization, it will maybe help some of the many relatives the Latanyshyns have inside Ukraine. For safety reasons, they declined to say any more about them.

"It's really bad," Maryanne said. "They desperately need assistance."

If their last name is Latanyshyn, she continued, they're probably related to her. The oldest two sons of the family, which she compared to a Scottish clan, were forcibly removed to labor camps from their ancestral lands in an ethnically Ukrainian area of Poland in 1939. One, Nikolai, was brought to Soviet Ukraine, where he later died as a young father working on a collective farm.

The other of those two sons, Michael, was liberated in Munich as World War II came to an end. He and his young family, which included Anna and Sarah's parents, settled in Auburn in 1951.

Another son, John, settled in the city in 1962. Maryanne, his daughter, is to her knowledge the first member of the family born in the U.S. She didn't learn English until she was 4.

In Auburn, amid a wave of Ukrainian immigrants during and after the war, Maryanne remembers cultural activities like dancing and picnics, seeing the country's flag flying at City Hall, and attending school and church at SS. Peter & Paul. Anna was more integrated into American culture, but she remembers keeping track, always, of what was happening in her family's homeland.

That historically close connection with Ukraine is what makes it so hard to watch what's happening there now, Anna said.

"We're feeling a very specific, intergenerational trauma," she said. "We know what our parents and grandparents went through to be here in the U.S., and it's hard to see these same events unfold."

Likewise, Sunday's benefit is so meaningful to the Latanyshyns because they know they money they raise will go somewhere close to them — even if much of that money will come from strangers.

"We're so fortunate people outside the Ukrainian community are so willing to help us," Anna said. "I'll never forget that kindness."

If you go WHAT: Raise a Pint for Ukraine WHEN: Sunday, May 15 WHERE: Downtown Auburn INFO: Visit raiseapintforukraine.com Participating venues • Harley's Pub, 149 State St. (noon to 2 a.m.) • Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St. (1 to 5 p.m., with Shining the Moon on Ukraine benefit featuring music by Moe Bauso, Jimmy "B" Trio, Irv Lyons Jr. and The Light, and The Lunch Ladies, as well as complimentary pizza by Angelo's, raffles and more) • Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Ukrainian food for eating in or takeout, including Mike Tarby's Ukrainian sausage and pierogi flights from Putney's Pierogis) • Osteria Salina, 16 State St. (noon to 9 p.m.) • Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St. (noon to 8 p.m.) • Prison City Brewing, 251 North St. (noon to 6 p.m., with brunch, basket raffles and music by Bob Piorun's jazz trio until 3 p.m.) • Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St. (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) • Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 131 Genesee St. (noon to 2 p.m.) • Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St. (1 to 6 p.m., with music by JD and Sam at 2 p.m.) • Swaby's Tavern, 6 South St. (noon to 8 p.m.)

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.