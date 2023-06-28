Salt-N-Pepa, the first ladies of rap, will be performing on opening day of the New York State Fair.

According to a news release, Cheryl James (also known as “Salt”) and Sandy Denton (also known as “Pepa”) first linked up in the mid-1980s. They were Queensborough Community College students and Sears colleagues in Queens. Their coworker – and Salt’s boyfriend at the time – asked them to rap on a song he was producing. That song, “The Show Stopper,” became an underground hit and landed on the national R&B charts. That endeavor led to a record deal and the duo’s debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious.

Then came all the hits, including “Push It,” “Shake Your Thang,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man.” Through party anthems, big beats, and pro-feminist lyrics, Salt-N-Pepa broke down barriers for women in hip hop. They were also one of the first rap artists to experience success in the pop music realm and played a big role in solidifying the acceptance of rap and hip hop in the mainstream music world.

Salt-N-Pepa are the recipients of several Grammy awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. That same year Lifetime released a biopic chronicling their careers.

Their performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Chevy Court. They performed on the first day of the 2013 fair and were featured in a day dedicated to classic rap and hip hop in 2015.

“We are so excited to welcome Salt-N-Pepa back to The Great New York State Fair. These homegrown New York superstars embody the fun spirit and high-energy we love having on Opening Day of The Fair,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said. “We can’t look back on 50 years of hip hop without recognizing the ways that they blazed a trail for so many artists and women today.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Tonic, 2 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• Funk Fest, 12-10 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court

• Skid Row, 6 p.m. Sept. 4, Suburban Park