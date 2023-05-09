Rapper and "Fast & Furious" star Ludacris (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is coming to the New York State Fair.

Ludacris will reprise his role as Tej in the "Fast & Furious" franchise’s newest film, Fast X, due out May 19. A music star first – selling more than 24 million albums worldwide – he spent a solid 15 years at the top of the charts for hits including “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

More recently, Ludacris created the Netflix animated series "Karma’s World", geared toward children ages 6 to 9 years old. The story follows a young Black girl who is finding her voice and using it to change the world.

He will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on the Suburban Park Stage.

“Ludacris has as much heart as he does star power, and we’re really lucky to be able to have him join us this summer,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. “We think fairgoers will be excited too! Recently, feedback from fairgoers has indicated to us that they’d like to see us book more rap artists, and we’re happy to deliver! When you think about music and pop culture going back to the early 2000s, Ludacris has been a part of so many moments.”

The August performance will be Ludacris’ second time at the fair. He played to more than 30,000 people at Chevy Court in 2018.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court