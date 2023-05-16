Two rappers who can credit the internet for helping to propel them to stardom are the latest additions to the New York State Fair’s musical line-up.

Yung Gravy and special guest bbno$ (Baby No Money) will perform on the Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

According to a news release, Yung Gravy’s brand of rap blends catchy beats and clever rhymes with musical styles that harken back as far as the 1940s,1950s, and 1960s. He often samples Motown, Soul, and Funk. In his music, fans will recognize samples of “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes, “Careless Whisper” by George Michael, and, most recently, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, in his song “Betty (Get Money).”

Yung Gravy first got popular with the release of “Mr. Clean” on Soundcloud in 2016. Then, in the span of six years, he accumulated such accolades as three platinum and four gold singles. In 2022, he became the unofficial second mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning as his song “Gravy Train” became the anthem of the team’s Stanley Cup victory.

He often collaborates with bbno$, and the pair recently announced that they will release their third collaboration, Baby Gravy 3, later this year. A new single from the project, “Goodness Gracious,” just dropped.

Yung Gravy hails from Minnesota, and bbno$ is from Vancouver, British Columbia. The rapper, singer, and songwriter is best known for his viral single, “Lalala” released in 2018, and more recently, “Edamame.”

“We’re excited to welcome the 'Gravy Train' into The Great New York State Fair, and what a bonus that concertgoers will get to hear from bbno$ too,” Interim Fair Directors Sean Hennessey said in a statement . “The duo will bring a fun vibe to close out The Fair’s second weekend."

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court