'Really hits home': Auburn event to help Ukrainian families settling in area

Unlike most fundraisers inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one happening at the Knights of Columbus in Auburn on Saturday won't send its proceeds to Europe.

Instead, the money raised by Dance for a Cause will go to refugee families escaping the war-torn country to settle in central New York.

Jack Baraczek, a past grand knight at the Auburn council of the Catholic fraternal organization, said at least six Ukrainian families are in the process of immigrating to Auburn and surrounding areas. Funds from Dance for a Cause will be administered by the Rev. Vasile Colopelnic, of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, for their food, shelter and clothing, Baraczek told The Citizen.

The money will be raised through a $10 admission fee to the event, which will feature music by local classic rock band Weekend at Bernie's, a cash bar, food and silent auctions. There will also be a raffle for a first prize of $3,000 and additional payouts for second through fifth prizes. Tickets are $10 each, and payouts will vary based on the number sold. Winning tickets will be drawn at 9 p.m.

Baraczek said the fundraiser is the brainchild of the Auburn council's Ladies Auxiliary. It follows a national effort by the Knights of Columbus, including Council No. 207 in Auburn, called the Ukraine Solidarity Fund. As of this week, more than $18.5 million has been raised and sent to councils in Poland and churches in and around Ukraine to support people affected by the Russian invasion.

"Raising money for needy causes isn't unique to us," said Baraczek, who noted that the Auburn council, at more than 125 years old, is one of the earliest of the 16,000 around the world.

If you go WHAT: Dance for a Cause WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn COST: Admission $10, raffle tickets $10 INFO: Call (315) 632-1821

For Baraczek, of Owasco, that cause "really hits home" as well.

His grandparents immigrated to Auburn, by way of Ellis Island, at the turn of the 20th century. They came from the western city of Lviv, one of several waves of Ukrainian families to make their home in the area between the 1880s and 1950s. According to U.S. Census data, Cayuga County still has a higher percentage of people with Ukrainian ancestry — 2.3% — than any other county in New York.

As his grandparents worked in the Columbian Rope plant in the city, Baraczek went to school at SS. Peter & Paul through eighth grade. Ukrainian was his first language, he said.

"That's what we were taught in school, and that's what the Masses were said in," he said.

Baraczek isn't connected with anyone in the country today, as his whole family left amid civil strife there. His father, John, returned to Europe to fight in World War II, landing on the beaches of Normandy and earning a Purple Heart when he was wounded in Belgium. That commitment to defending his new country is part of the heritage Baraczek and other Ukrainians are so proud of, he said.

He preserves that heritage by staying connected with many of the Ukrainians he grew up with in Auburn — and by sponsoring two of the families who will settle there in the near future.

Baraczek praised the Knights of Columbus in Auburn, and its Ladies Auxiliary, for making that possible.

"They have been the big impetus behind this," he said. "They really deserve a lot of credit."