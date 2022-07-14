Recovering rhythm: Benefit to support Moravia drummer after heart surgery

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Josh Haines is getting his rhythm back.

In May, the 31-year-old Auburn native and drummer had surgery to install a mechanical valve in his heart.

The surgery was supposed to last four hours. It took 13.

Haines' mother, Karen Coughlin-Pacelli, told The Citizen her son's chest at one point looked like "a big cave."

"It was just a big hole there," she said. "A lot of dried blood."

The surgery, required to save Haines from a mitro valve prolapse, took so long because as soon as the valve was installed, his heart began pumping what ended up being 5 liters of blood to his lungs. Even as the blood was pumped out, using an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, his lungs were so inflamed that doctors couldn't close his chest for three days.

It was a consummately metal image for the drummer, a former member of Syracuse Area Music Award-nominated Auburn metal band Murder in Rue Morgue.

Now, as Haines recovers from the surgery and regains the stamina to sit behind the kit again, a benefit will be held this weekend to help him out. Taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Auburn Correctional Facility Training Center in Sennett, the benefit will feature music, food and raffles. It's being organized by his mom and several friends, Haines said.

The Music United Foundation, a local nonprofit that raises money for musicians and their families in need, also organized a GoFundMe that raised more than $8,700 for Haines.

"I've definitely been blessed with such an amazing support network," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "To have them and everybody in my life supporting me, checking on me, praying for me. Even complete strangers, people I've never met before, have been messaging me just to check in. It's truly been the biggest blessing. I was touched."

Haines, who now lives in Moravia, was first hospitalized for heart problems while he was living in Florida more than a decade ago. He believes it's hereditary, as several relatives of his have had valve and other heart problems, including his mother. In September 2012, following a misdiagnosis of pneumonia, he spent six days in a coma due to his lung filling with 2 liters of blood.

The tissue valve that was installed in Haines' heart at that time would last 10 years. His recent problems began when he suffered a blood clot in his eye that took away a third of his vision.

Though Haines hopes he's now in the clear, it will take a long schedule of doctor's appointments to confirm that. He gets his blood tested weekly, and takes warfarin, an anticoagulant, due to his valve. He'll go back to the Cleveland Clinic, the site of his recent surgery, once a year for checkups. That's in addition to his rehabilitation, a daily routine of strength and cardio workouts.

By the time his 12 weeks of rehabilitation are over, Haines might be capable of jogging again, he said. He's motiving himself with drumming, which he does to a limited degree but "nowhere close to what I used to be." Coughlin-Pacelli knows music is a powerful motivator for him, recalling to The Citizen how he started banging on the walls of their home when he was 2.

"The drum teacher would tell us our son is gifted," she said. "He would give him any kind of music to play, and he would master it."

Along with drumming, Haines looks forward returning to his job with Advocates Inc. in Liverpool. Mentoring children with autism, he would accompany them as they did whatever they wanted, whether that was going out to eat, walking through the park or playing video games. Sometimes their activities involved music, like one child Haines took to Guitar Center in Syracuse.

"I've been into music my whole life," he said. "It's definitely part of my motivation."

If you go WHAT: Benefit for Josh Haines WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17 WHERE: Auburn Correctional Facility Training Center, 3579 Franklin St. Road, Sennett COST: Tickets $20 INFO: Tickets available at the door or by calling (315) 246-0065