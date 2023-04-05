Legendary saxophonist Chico Freeman will lead a night of jazz Friday, April 7, at Auburn Public Theater.

Freeman will be joined by pianist Chuck Lamb, drummer Harvey Sorgen and upright bassist Peter Mack on the downtown stage.

Freeman has performed with The Temptations, Michael Jackson, The Four Tops and many more, the theater said in a news release.

"Freeman has perfected an immediately recognizable approach to music and composition, blending what he has experienced from his past and providing fluidity into a future of infinite musical possibilities," it said.

Lamb may be most known to local audiences as keyboardist for the Brubeck Brothers, and Sorgen will bring "a dizzying breadth of artistic collaborations in jazz and rock to the band" Friday, the theater said. Mack, of Auburn, is a Berklee-trained bassist who also runs local design/build company Mack Studios. He, Lamb and Sorgen perform regularly, including at last summer's Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival in Syracuse.

Tickets to the concert are $20. For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

Freeman will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Jazz Central in Syracuse. For more information, visit cnyjazz.org.