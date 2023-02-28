Classic rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to the New York State Fair this summer.

Formed in 1967 and fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Experience Stage at Chevy Park.

According to a news release, from 1977 to 1989, the band released nine consecutive albums that were all certified Platinum or higher. The band’s landmark Hi Infidelity album, which the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run,” spent 15 weeks in the Number 1 slot in 1980. The fair said that the band has sold more than 40 million albums.

Cronin will be joined by Bruce Hall (bass), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums).

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court stage

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court stage

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage