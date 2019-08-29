Gary Trento doesn't just paint, he seeks truth.
Since he began painting in 1967, the Skaneateles artist has pursued realism above all else. His work represents its subjects — people, objects, scenery — as Trento sees them with his brush in his hand. But by committing what he sees to canvas, he presents those subjects in a manner that makes their defining characteristics more easily perceived, he said Wednesday.
"It's looking at something for what it is, then escalating it into something special," he said. "It heightens the awareness of something you've known all your life."
A retrospective of Trento's work, featuring 23 of his paintings from the past 52 years, will open Friday at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. The show comes to the gallery alongside its annual "Member Show," featuring 139 works in sculpture, painting, photography and more from the center's members, as well as "The Experience of a Place: Plein Air Landscapes" by Mary Padgett.
Trento, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Virginia and a Master of Fine Arts from Pratt Institute, shares studio space inside a converted horse barn with his wife, Jill, a fiber artist. He said his 23 paintings in the retrospective are "the cream of the crop." Though some of his work is out of state and therefore wasn't accessible, he also maintains a private collection that provided the majority of the show. Some paintings came from his studio, too. So much of the retrospective hasn't been seen before, he said. Other paintings of his will remain that way.
"A lot I have second thoughts about," he said. "They'll probably be in storage forever. They're in limbo. Purgatory, probably."
Having taught at Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts for almost 40 years, Trento could freely paint all that time as "research," he said. He frequently worked with live models, though since retiring in 2005, he has shifted to still lifes. Whatever the subject, Trento often paints on large canvases, inviting slow, attentive examination. He cited Paul Cézanne as an inspiration, saying that the French artist could buy a peach at the morning market and paint a still life of it, but the fruit from the market and the fruit on the canvas would be "entirely different."
"My role I see as having people see more than what's in front of them," he said. "It's not about the likeness, it's about what it means to put these things together. One and one become three."