'Requiem' with organ to be performed at Skaneateles church

The Lakeside Performing Arts Series will welcome MasterWorks Chorale at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, for a performance of Brahms' "Requiem" with organ accompaniment at St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles.

Completed in 1868, "Requiem" has become the central work of Brahms' career. It is based on texts from the German Lutheran Bible and was meant to console those left behind, rather than serve as a Latin Mass for the dead.

The work will be sung in English. Soloists are Laura McCall, soprano, and Robert Schott, bass. The chorale will be directed by Kip Coerper, and accompanied on the church's 1927 Ernest M. Skinner organ (Opus 644) by Philip Fillion, music director at St. Mary's Church in Auburn.

The concert will preview an expanded Brahms performance with full orchestra at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at St. Mary's.

Admission to the concert is a suggested donation of $10, with ages 18 and younger admitted free. The concert will be about an hour in length, with a reception afterward.

For more information, visit masterworkscny.org.

