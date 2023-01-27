Restoration work underway at Willard Chapel

Willard Memorial Chapel provided an update on the restoration of its chandeliers in a recent newsletter.

The Tiffany stained glass chandeliers at the historic Auburn chapel have been evaluated by Nzilani Glass Conservation Co., of Oakland, and reports are currently being reviewed. Their paint finishes are being completed by Longevity Art Preservation, of Miami. A chandelier dome was evaluated at its facilities. The first evaluations indicated further testing will be required, so the chapel will send them.

The chapel is also working with electrical contractors on new lighting in the chapel to highlight the J.A. Holzer mosaic, and the front of the chapel for weddings and concerts.

Once the final restoration plan is completed, the on-site contractors will be West Lake Conservators, of Skaneateles.

Bids are also being solicited for the restoration of the parking lot and grounds.

The restoration is supported in part by $267,000 from the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

The chapel is opening for visitors and events when construction is not taking place.

For more information, including updates on the availability of the chapel, visit willard-chapel.com or call (315) 252-0339.