Rev Theatre Company announces 2022 season auditions

The Rev Theatre Company has announced details of auditions for its 2022 season.

The audition tour will begin in Auburn Jan. 21-23. Auditions will be held in person and by appointment only. Appointment requests must be made by Dec. 31, but performers are encouraged to make appointments as soon as possible due to limited space. To make an appointment, visit therevtheatre.com/auditions. Appointment confirmations will be emailed beginning in January.

Auditions will continue in New York City and Los Angeles. For more information, visit therevtheatre.com.

The Rev's 2022 season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse will begin June 8 with "Catch Me If You Can" and continue with "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "State Fair" and "Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical."

“As we prepare to begin casting our upcoming season, we reflect on our deep gratitude and appreciation for our 2021 season and for all of the artists and audiences who made it such a safe and successful experience," Rev Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock said in a news release. "At the same time, we are reminded of the fragility of our livelihood amidst the ongoing pandemic. As such, we look forward to auditioning talent with health and safety at the forefront of all of our casting efforts.”

For more information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1305.

