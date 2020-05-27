Reversing course, Sterling Renaissance Festival cancels season due to COVID-19

It's also uncertain whether the festival would have been allowed by the state to open. Though arts and entertainment venues could open as soon as June 26 along with other phase four businesses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that "attractive nuisances" like the New York State Fair could be held to a higher standard. Those events, which draw people from outside other regions of New York and even outside the state, might not be able to proceed until the whole state has fully reopened, Cuomo said.

Sterling Renaissance Festival planning to open despite COVID-19 Most summer events in Cayuga County have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Sterling Renaissance Festival may not be one of them.

Regardless, the festival will return in 2021, Waterbury said. Though refunds will be available, he hopes people with tickets for this season will consider holding on to them for next season. Artisans who paid to be part of this season will be given credit for next season, too.

Waterbury added that work will continue this summer on the festival's 35 acres of grounds in Fair Haven. An eighth pub, with a spacious deck, is being built by the jousting area. He said it will be one of the best people-watching spots at the festival, which regularly draws more than 100,000 people to northern Cayuga County every summer.

