Review: '42nd Street' at MGR a powerful, pleasing reminder that theater is essential

Carl, with his commanding but likable presence, and Ferrer, with her careful displays of vulnerability amid a diva reign of terror, also soften what can be some pretty whiplash plotting in "42nd Street." Their characters still make some jarring choices, particularly at the end of the first act. But they're less jarring than they were in the last production I saw at the playhouse.

Much as the performers deserve credit for that, I'm sure there was some theater magic at work as well. When you haven't seen a live musical in 15 months, the plotting and other common flaws of the medium fade in significance. They even become charming in their own nostalgic way. But no amount of historic context would have caveated the performance of Saxer. Her Peggy Sawyer is as close to definitive as possible, from her naïve smile and nervous first stammers on Broadway to her assertive tap steps and passionate duet with male lead Billy Lawlor (Julio Rey).

Likewise, the singing and dancing of the "42nd Street" ensemble is terrific in a timeless way. Among the highlights of the many showstoppers is "Dames," which also sees The Rev's costume department flaunt its range. Within minutes the women go from pastel swimsuits in bold art deco patterns to dresses with curtains of sequins and torturously complicated boas.