Review: 'Catch Me' at Merry-Go-Round about characters more than cons

We love our con artists, don't we folks?

From the Fyre Festival and "The Tinder Swindler" to Elizabeth Holmes and that WeWork guy, we can't seem to get enough stories about people who lie for a living. We even made one of them president.

Compared to those scams, "Catch Me If You Can" feels quaint. Subject Frank Abagnale Jr., played in The Rev Theatre Company's 2022 season opener by Ian Ward, steals a mere couple million dollars through forged checks and literally playing doctor. But what really separates his story from those of McFarland, Holmes and the rest is that it's more concerned with the characters than the cons.

Those other stories centered the lies, explaining them with fascination if not outright mystique, hoping you wouldn't be able to look away from the sheer audacity of it all. "Catch Me If You Can" tells you how Abagnale scammed his marks with a cheeky little number about magic ink and Elmer's glue, but otherwise the only thing it tries to explain is the young man himself. The musical sticks that landing, for the most part, and along the way treats Merry-Go-Round Playhouse audiences to a breezy comedy whose characters bare their souls through song and let them loose through mesmerizing dance.

Like the 2002 Steven Spielberg movie of the same name, the musical follows Abagnale as he leaves his unhappy New Rochelle home to scam banks for a living. The most successful robber in U.S. history before his 19th birthday, Abagnale goes on to impersonate a Pan Am pilot, an emergency room doctor and a Louisiana lawyer as FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Mike Masters) trails him across the country.

Ward has the same boyish looks as Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Abagnale in the movie, but not the same latent menace. So you sympathize with the Rev's con artist more than Spielberg's. With the insight of Terrence McNally's lyrics, you're inclined to believe the teen's scams really are just a means to the admirable end of reuniting his parents (a terrific Timothy Warmen and Sandy Bainum).

Masters, meanwhile, may not look like Tom Hanks in most circumstances, but under a gray fedora and Clubman glasses almost any clean-shaven, middle-aged white man does. Still, his Hanratty is less aloof and intimidating, as much of a goofball as a G-man. (Sadly, the musical cuts the character's best punchline in the movie, though there's no shortage of laughs with his squabbling backup agents.)

That approach to Hanratty also makes it more believable when he and Ward's Abagnale connect as people, not cat and mouse, on maybe the show's most poignant number, "My Favorite Time of Year." Over the phone that Christmas Eve, they're just two men — one old enough to be the other's father — who are experiencing a time to share with loved ones in unique but equally lonely ways.

Most of the rest of the music in "Catch Me If You Can" isn't as memorable. The lyrics can be as clever as Abagnale, but they struggle against predictable harmonies and a pastiche of the jazzy sounds most associate with '60s capers. The best songs are the ones whose singers are the most sincere, namely "Fly, Fly Away" by Lila Coogan's Brenda Strong, the nurse Abagnale falls in love with.

Her only competition for the vocal performance of the night is Ward, who follows her by singing until his veins pop on the penultimate "Goodbye." The song grazes the fourth wall as Abagnale, hoping to end his cons and settle down with Strong, gestures at the video screens framing the Merry-Go-Round stage to turn them off. He says he's done entertaining us, done enthralling Hanratty. In that moment, the musical shrewdly brings its subject back into the company of the McFarlands, the Holmeses, by calling attention to our bottomless appetite for the treacherous "art" they create.

Audiences may feel like they understand Abagnale the person by the time he makes that brief layover as a public enemy. Or they may not. For all his fatigue at being hounded by the feds, he does seem to enjoy the hoodwinking. His romance with Strong is also rather glib, mostly contained to a song about the "Seven Wonders" boring him in comparison, and Ward and Coogan don't have the chemistry to overcome that. So it's a hard sell that he wants to give up the con for her, or a family reunion. Maybe he does. Or maybe he's just like the screens that surround him, a blank slate built for illusions.

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "Catch Me If You Can" GRADE: A WHEN: Continues through June 28 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $56-$68, student rush tickets $15 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rates available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

