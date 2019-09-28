If you play

GAME: "Control"

TL;DR: Despite rampant performance issues on PlayStation 4, "Control" delivers frenzied action, fantastic visual design and a story that'll frequently have you asking which way is up.

GENRE: Third-person action-adventure

CONTENT RATING: Mature for blood, strong language and violence

DEVELOPER: Remedy Entertainment

PUBLISHER: 505 Games

PLATFORM: PlayStation 4 (also available on Windows and Xbox One)

PRICE: $59.99

PLAY: Single-player

DISCLOSURE: I received a review code for this game from 505 Games and completed all main missions and several side missions in about 12 hours.