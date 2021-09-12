Review: John Denver musical at Merry-Go-Round full of smiles, foot stomps

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Almost Heaven" is like a backyard concert — if your neighbors were Broadway-caliber talents at performing and presentation.

The Rev Theatre Company makes its production of the John Denver musical that inviting, staging it atop grassy tiers and bathing the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in the blonde warmth of dangling Edison bulbs. Then, the gentle embrace of the music takes hold. From "Take Me Home, Country Roads" on, you will smile through almost every minute of this show, and often stomp your feet as well.

Alex Nee stands in for Denver. Much of a legend as he is, the spectacled musician doesn't quite have the charisma or mythology of fellow jukebox musical subjects like Johnny Cash or Buddy Holly. But Nee maximizes his charms, whether he's placidly singing "Sunshine On My Shoulders" or flopping across the stage during "Draft Dodger Rag." Fellow performers Lili Thomas, Kendra Jo Brook, Ben Clark and Jack Gerhard never seem to stop moving either. When they're not singing Denver's soulful lyrics themselves, they're switching among guitars, fiddles and mandolins on support.

