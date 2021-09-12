Review: John Denver musical at Merry-Go-Round full of smiles, foot stomps

"Almost Heaven" is like a backyard concert — if your neighbors were Broadway-caliber talents at performing and presentation.
The Rev Theatre Company makes its production of the John Denver musical that inviting, staging it atop grassy tiers and bathing the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in the blonde warmth of dangling Edison bulbs. Then, the gentle embrace of the music takes hold. From "Take Me Home, Country Roads" on, you will smile through almost every minute of this show, and often stomp your feet as well.
Alex Nee stands in for Denver. Much of a legend as he is, the spectacled musician doesn't quite have the charisma or mythology of fellow jukebox musical subjects like Johnny Cash or Buddy Holly. But Nee maximizes his charms, whether he's placidly singing "Sunshine On My Shoulders" or flopping across the stage during "Draft Dodger Rag." Fellow performers Lili Thomas, Kendra Jo Brook, Ben Clark and Jack Gerhard never seem to stop moving either. When they're not singing Denver's soulful lyrics themselves, they're switching among guitars, fiddles and mandolins on support.
Denver's life is the narrative thread of the show, and it gets thickest about halfway through as his first marriage falls apart and his songs protesting the Vietnam War trigger backlash. Sad as it is, this moment of darkness makes the sunshine around it all the more meaningful. It also provides the opportunity for a wonderfully stripped down rendition of "Leaving on a Jet Plane" led by Nee and Brook.
"Almost Heaven" marks a major change of pace at the playhouse as it concludes its 2021 season coming back from COVID-19. There's little of the showstopping choreography that highlighted previous shows "42nd Street" and "Footloose." (Nee even jokes about that on stage.) But Denver's music, with its overwhelmingly good vibes, is just a better way to say goodbye after the year everyone had.
