Review: Showstopping 'Footloose' at Merry-Go-Round has humor, heart
THEATER

To most, "Footloose" means Kevin Bacon, furious dancing, and an ensemble cast of 1980s cultural signifiers.

"Footloose: The Musical" at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse certainly has the dancing. But The Rev Theatre Company production leaves other parts of the movie in the dustbin of its decade, sometimes because of the change from screen to stage and sometimes because of the changing times. The result isn't just a more modern "Footloose," but one with more humor and, most of all, more heart.

Lead performer Brody Grant, for instance, doesn't pursue the stoic cool of Bacon's Ren McCormack. Grant's Ren is more exuberant with friends and more hotheaded with enemies, and he makes plenty of both as the new city boy in a small town where dancing is illegal. Grant is just that, too — more boyish. His emotional honesty and more natural athleticism are what one might expect if Tom Holland starred in the movie's next remake, though I could be saying that because of Grant's slight resemblance to the "Spider-Man" actor. Regardless, Grant's Ren feels pleasingly like his own.

Alec Michael Ryan similarly owns his character, the slow but wise Willard. As the best friend to Ren and romantic interest of Fatima El-Bashir's Rusty, Ryan just about steals the show with comic timing as good as his character's footwork is bad. By the second act, every time he opened his mouth the Merry-Go-Round audience was laughing in sheer anticipation of what might come out next.

Another favorite with the audience was Hannah Hunt as Ariel, the daughter of the preacher who pushed their town to outlaw dancing. Hunt embodies in full not just the rebellious streak her father inadvertently encourages, but also Ariel's desire to experience the more intellectual parts of the world he would deny her. After she shares that desire with Grant's Ren, the two leads deliver some of the best chemistry in the show during the second act duet "Almost Paradise." They belt the words with sincerity, and embrace like two souls who've just bared themselves to each other.

That duet, and the scenes that follow, reveal the real meaning of "Footloose" — and it isn't the rebellion of Ren, Ariel and their fellow youth. Before the curtain rose Wednesday at the Merry-Go-Round, the show's director, Brett Smock, told the audience that "Footloose" is really about community. That's true, but only in part. The town does have to come together, to confront the tragedy that led its elders to outlaw dancing and reconcile that with the energies of its youth. But it can only do that by communicating. So the importance of that is the other part of the real meaning of "Footloose." 

If nothing else, the importance of communicating is the meaning of the climactic scene between Ren and Ariel's father, the Rev. Shaw Moore. Their heart-to-heart is also a more forceful turning point in The Rev's production than in the movie. That's because of actor Christopher Swan, whose Moore sneers and scolds in ways that eluded John Lithgow and his big, sad eyes. So when Swan takes the pulpit in the next scene to announce that the youth could have their prom, it's even more surprising. And when he finally hugs his wife, Julie Cardia's terrifically warm Vi, it's even more heartwarming.

Just as the tragedy that befell the town spiritually frames the lives of Moore and others, it literally frames "Footloose" at the Merry-Go-Round. The set is an impressive collage of newspaper headlines and farm implements, car fenders and other fragments of rural life. They're among the few sources of the movie's '80s grit in the absence of its game of tractor chicken and other unstageable action scenes, as well as the scenes of violence against women that make the movie at times unwatchable today. But angled strips of neon lights cut across the set, placing the show in the near present.

Likewise, the dancing in "Footloose: The Musical" mixes the hand waves and hypnotic swaying of the movie's time with the impeccable attention to detail of modern choreography, The Rev included. Set to iconic earworms like "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Let's Hear it for the Boy," the many showstopping numbers might just be the highlight of a show with almost no missteps.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

