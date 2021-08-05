Review: Showstopping 'Footloose' at Merry-Go-Round has humor, heart

If nothing else, the importance of communicating is the meaning of the climactic scene between Ren and Ariel's father, the Rev. Shaw Moore. Their heart-to-heart is also a more forceful turning point in The Rev's production than in the movie. That's because of actor Christopher Swan, whose Moore sneers and scolds in ways that eluded John Lithgow and his big, sad eyes. So when Swan takes the pulpit in the next scene to announce that the youth could have their prom, it's even more surprising. And when he finally hugs his wife, Julie Cardia's terrifically warm Vi, it's even more heartwarming.

Just as the tragedy that befell the town spiritually frames the lives of Moore and others, it literally frames "Footloose" at the Merry-Go-Round. The set is an impressive collage of newspaper headlines and farm implements, car fenders and other fragments of rural life. They're among the few sources of the movie's '80s grit in the absence of its game of tractor chicken and other unstageable action scenes, as well as the scenes of violence against women that make the movie at times unwatchable today. But angled strips of neon lights cut across the set, placing the show in the near present.