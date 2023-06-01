David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Evita" lives or dies by its star, and Samantha Marisol Gershman could probably win the hearts and minds of a whole country herself.

As Eva Perón in The Rev Theatre Company's production of the biographical musical, Gershman commands the kind of poise and charisma that made her character beloved by the people of Argentina during her precious few years as its first lady. The actress is a vocal marvel as well, acing "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" and the rest of the challenging music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Together with a spirited ensemble that director Brett Smock and choreographer Elle-May Patterson deploy with absolute mastery, Gershman makes "Evita" one of the most captivating spectacles to take the stage of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in years despite the shortcomings of the 1976 musical itself. Audiences may not leave feeling like they know Perón much better, but they will be awestruck.

More of a character study than a story, "Evita" has few words that aren't sung. Following Perón's climb means paying close attention to Rice's lyrics. So the nitty-gritty of that climb — particularly its origins in fatherless poverty in rural Argentina — can slip our notice. But we can still grasp the highs and lows as Perón charms herself into fame and power, and earns plenty of enemies along the way.

What's harder to grasp, however, is Perón herself. By the time she passes away from cancer at the age of 33, we've seen her step on the backs of men, stand by her fascist husband and soak in the adoration of the masses. We've also seen her bare her wounded soul and work to improve the lives of the less fortunate — and, seemingly, like it. But we haven't seen her reconcile those extremes. Perhaps that's because of the lack of dialogue, perhaps that's because of the lyrics, or perhaps that's because perpetuating the myth of its enigmatic, protocelebrity subject is just the point of "Evita."

Another thing lacking in The Rev's production is any scene-setting on the stage of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. True to the musical's Brechtian treatment by original director Harold Prince, there are few props or backdrops evoking Buenos Aires. That space is needed by the ensemble, whose two dozen members state a claim to billing just below Gershman and costar Martín Solá as Juan Perón.

Every Webber earworm is a highlight, but the balancing act between flittering aristocrats and goose-stepping military brass during "Perón's Latest Flame" is especially impressive. Later, Smock cleverly ends the first act with the fiery masses facing the audience as they rally in Peron's favor, then begins the second act with their backs turned, their robotic chants of the dictator's name on loop.

The latter scene is also the only time "Evita" is authentic to its other main character, and narrator, Che. Portrayed by Justin Gregory Lopez, he was originally written as revolutionary Che Guevara, who did live in Argentina when Eva Perón was first lady but never interacted with her. For presumably this reason subsequent productions made the character more of an everyman, and removed his last name.

But The Rev's character is unmistakably Guevara, from the beret and beard to the camouflage fatigues. That works fine when he's stripping away his jacket to reveal "Perón Nazi" scrawled on his chest, but not so much when the man who would help lead the Cuban revolution a decade later is jesting about the stage as his narratorial role dictates. Like "Evita" herself, he's enigmatic to say the least.

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "Evita" GRADE: A+ WHEN: Continues through June 20 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $62-$74, student rush tickets $20 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rate, "pay what you will" and "$40 under 40" options also available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785