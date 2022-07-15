Review: The Rev's 'Hunchback' an almost religious experience

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Like the bells of the cathedral itself, the songs of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse will send a shiver down your spine.

The Rev Theatre Company's production of the musical based on the classic story boasts one of the largest ensembles to ever take the Owasco stage, and you can hear it as much as you can see it. When all 31 of their voices combine on the musical's soaring choral motifs — many of which come from the 1996 animated film — it feels as much like a religious experience as a theatrical one.

Not only does "Hunchback" have some of the best singing at the playhouse in recent memory, but also some of the best acting. With a degree of naturalism more common to screen than stage, the cast tells a deeply moving rendition of the tale from Victor Hugo's 1831 novel. As ever, it sees Quasimodo (Alex Prakken) inspired to escape his life of isolation by his encounters with "Gypsies" on the streets of Paris, particularly the new Esmeralda (Jisel Soleil Ayon). But doing that means defying his guardian, Archdeacon Frollo (Randall Dodge), who covets Esmeralda while seeking to cast out her kind.

As the disabled ringer of the titular cathedral's bells, Prakken is a revelation. You can sense the emotional pain of his Quasimodo in his sunken posture, the fear in his evasive facial expressions.

Some may be uncomfortable with the exaggerated way Prakken speaks, which is understandable. The Rev's hands are somewhat tied by the centuries-old source material — its casual use of the slur "Gypsy" being another example. Nevertheless, mimicking the vocalizations of someone with a disability just doesn't sound great nowadays. The extent of those vocalizations becomes even clearer when Prakken sings in his natural voice, which, to his credit, he also does amazingly well. He concludes songs like "Out There" with superhumanly held notes, maybe the most talented voice in a slew of them.

As Esmeralda, meanwhile, Ayon is maybe the most talented actor on the stage. Under the direction of The Rev's Brett Smock, everyone in the ensemble performs with an almost filmic authenticity. But it's Ayon who does so to the most effect, directing Esmeralda's mercy, fear and other emotions at her fellow performers more than the audience, and trusting her charisma to compensate.

Other standouts in the cast include Dodge as Frollo, whose glimpses of vulnerability keep his villain from becoming a caricature, and Sean Thompson as the similarly conflicted guard captain Phoebus.

The ensemble is as much the star of "Hunchback" as any lead performer. Along with delivering many of the musical's vocal highlights, they're a refreshingly diverse sight, as is women depicting soldiers. The size of the ensemble seemed to have one downside, however. Microphones sometimes got crowded out, like when Esmeralda accidentally spooked Quasimodo into the "Gypsies'" belittling view.

The Rev's latest production is, for good reason, light on a few things. There's little humor in the solemn musical outside of Quasimodo's imagined conversations with the cathedral's gargoyles, whose stone wings are one of many impressive achievements by the costume department. Esmeralda's introduction is one of the only true dances, the rest better described as pure, frenetic movement.

There's also little scenery. The set consists of the space below the bells of Notre Dame, their ropes draped at symmetrical arcs, and sometimes lanterns of varying color. But that minimalism perfectly serves what's otherwise a maximalist production. Framed by those wooden beams, illuminated by vivid imitations of sun- and moonlight, The Rev's ensemble looks like nothing short of religious tableaux.

If you go WHAT: The Rev Theatre Company presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" GRADE: A+ WHEN: Continues through Aug. 2 WHERE: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, Route 38A, Owasco COST: General admission tickets $56-$68, student rush tickets $15 (available 15 minutes before performances); group rates available INFO: Visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785