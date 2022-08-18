Review: The Rev's 'State Fair' as fun, varied as the real thing

There are many prize lines and lyrics in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "State Fair."
One of them is the chorus of the title song, which sees protagonist family the Frakes, and later the whole carnivalesque ensemble of The Rev Theatre Company's latest production, cheerfully but facetiously boast, "It's dollars to doughnuts that our state fair is the best state fair in our state." Of course, the Iowa State Fair of which they sing is the only state fair in the Hawkeye State.
In New York, however, the musical will run aside the Great New York State Fair half an hour away in Geddes. So this "State Fair" does have competition. That means it's not a joke, but sincere praise when I say The Rev's latest is truly "the best state fair in our state." If nothing else, there's less traffic at Emerson Park and less August heat in the air-conditioned Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.
There's more to the musical than that, to be sure. Like the event itself, "State Fair" has a little something for everyone. The Frakes go to Des Moines so father Abel (Martín Sola) and mother Melissa (Crissy Guerrero) can win blue ribbons for his prize pig, Blue Boy, and her pickles and mincemeat. Meanwhile, son Wayne (Jackson Goad) and daughter Margy (Anne Wechsler) enter the midway excited as ever for the food and games, but unsure where their love lives are going. They're even less sure after he meets fair singer Emily Arden (Kim Sava) and she meets journalist Pat Gilbert (J Savage).
"State Fair" has more of an ensemble leading cast than most musicals, and each member is excellent. Whether they're singing Rodgers and Hammerstein's robust collection of songs, slinging their distinctly punchy jokes or performing choreographer Marc Kimelman's showstopping dance, they lend credence to Sola's contention that "State Fair" is an overlooked part of the duo's legendary resume.
If there was one performer who won the opening night audience's favor, however, it was young Vivian Holton, whose adorable Violet had the Merry-Go-Round in hysterics every time she took the stage. Second prize goes to Brian Veith, who won plenty of laughs of his own as the judge who unknowingly gets so, so drunk off mincemeat the Frakes over-flavored, unbeknownst to each other, with brandy.
The Rev's production team deserves its own blue ribbons across the board. The musical's hair and costume design makes the kaleidoscopic gallery of game vendors, fortune tellers and more a visual feast, and they're framed by an imaginative proscenium that sports half a Ferris wheel and spells out the name of the show in wood with as many lights per square inch as you'd find on any midway.
With all that evocative imagery in "State Fair," those who see the musical first might be even more eager to go to the other state fair down the road. But don't count on it being better.
