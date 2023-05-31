Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Old Ways Day will have a few new features this year.

The annual sampling of activities past will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

New to the event this year will be printing press, basket weaving and pottery demonstrations. There will also be blacksmith, country kitchen and general store demonstrations; horse, wagon and Model T rides, one-room schoolhouse, dairy room and player piano presentations; antique tractors, a miniature circus, miniature trains and 1800s crafts on display; a play area for children; and oxen and other animals on exhibit.

Admission to the event, and parking, are free and open to the public. Refreshments and lunch will be available.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or find the museum on Facebook.