Prison City Pub & Brewery's Mass Riot India pale ale has drawn its share of crowds. But Saturday, the critically acclaimed beer will draw a different kind of crowd to the downtown Auburn brewery.
That morning, Prison City will host the inaugural Riot Run, a 5K race followed by an after-party outside the brewery on the State Street Mall. A partnership between the brewery and Great American Brewery Races, the 5K will reward those who cross the finish line with a serving of Mass Riot, as well as a custom metal coaster and glass.
Dawn Schulz, who co-owns Prison City with her husband, Marc, said Wednesday that they've wanted to host another run ever since 2016, when a Brew Run took place there during TomatoFest.
"We love the idea of breweries and running because we think drinking a beer after running is one of the coolest things," she said with a laugh.
Based in Philadelphia, Great American Brewery Races also organizes runs at prolific breweries like Alchemist in Vermont and Hi-Wire in North Carolina. Schulz said the organization has been a great partner. And in at least one way, she continued, that partnership has already been a success: As of Sept. 27, there were 550 registrations for the Riot Run. The cap is 600, but Schulz wasn't sure Wednesday whether that number has been reached. About 150 of the registrants are teams, she said, which is likely because teams also receive Riot Run beanies. T-shirts will also be for sale at the event, and runners will have the opportunity to purchase Crowlers (32-ounce cans) of Mass Riot when they pick up their race bibs on Friday. Crowlers should be available Saturday, too, Schulz said.
Those who don't run the chip-timed course, which winds through South, Genesee and other streets, can still be part of the inaugural event. The after-race party will start as soon as the first runner crosses the finish line, Schulz said, and cover the State Street Mall area. The band Passengers will perform in the band shell there. Meanwhile, CirqOvation, of Syracuse, will offer a workshop teaching circus tricks, in addition to street performances and two 15-minute shows. There will also be life-sized lawn games and, in the spirit of the Oktoberfest season, a stein hoisting contest.
Food will be available at A.T. Walley & Co. up State Street, Schulz said, as well as Irie Jamaican Queen food truck and a Prison City tent serving its bloody marys and more options. Raffles will also be held to support Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, the race's charity partner. Schulz said the event has raised about $1,500 for the agency's domestic violence services so far.
With the numbers it's already doing, Schulz continued, the Riot Run should become an annual event at Prison City.
"We were thrilled that registration is as big as it is, and they usually say that it only grows from there," she said. "So this will be the first of many for years to come."