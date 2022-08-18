Rising star musician to perform at Auburn plaza

The musical christening of Auburn's new State Street Plaza will continue Wednesday, Aug. 24, with an ascendant young singer-songwriter from Marcellus.

Sydney Irving will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 that evening at the plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn.

Irving, 19, was named the 2020 Young Adult Artist of the Year by the International Singer/Songwriters Association and the 2022 Best New Artist by the Syracuse Area Music Awards. She recently traveled to Atlanta to perform at the association's awards amid a busy summer schedule that has brought her all over central New York.

Irving will also perform at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Pleasant Beach Hotel in Fair Haven, and as part of the CNY TomatoFest Rising Stars Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Auburn Public Theater.

There is no cover charge for the State Street Plaza concert.

For more information on Sydney Irving, visit sydneyirvingmusic.com.