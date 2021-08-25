Rising star pianist, string trio highlight Skaneateles Festival finale

All concerts start at 8 p.m. and run for 90 minutes with no intermission. For performances at the West End Theater, doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

The festival’s back-to-back finale features fan favorite Time for Three on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, outdoors at Anyela’s Vineyards. This sensational string band will bring its unique blend of Americana, pop and classical music back to the festival.

“This remarkable group is not to be missed, and its members play (and sing) with joy, mastery, creativity and supreme artistry in all that they do; truly no one else is like Time for Three," classical music magazine The Strad said of the trio.

Violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer draw on their classical training and their love for all kinds of music. Hear various eras, styles and traditions of western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.

Audiences are welcome to arrive as early as 6 p.m. and bring picnic dinners to enjoy on the lawn overlooking the incredible view of the lake. Wine and beer will be available for purchase at Anyela’s Vineyards; outside alcohol is not permitted. In the event of inclement weather, Friday and Saturday concerts will be moved to the West End Theater. Venue changes will be made aware to all affected ticket holders in advance.